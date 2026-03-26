2026 TN elections | Vijay to release nominee list on March 29; EC nod for Chennai election campaign in limbo

The announcement will be made at an indoor meeting in the city, party sources said, adding that the candidate selection process has been completed and the final list is being readied.

The unveiling will follow Vijay's campaign launch on March 28, signalling the party's transition from groundwork to full-fledged electoral mobilisation.

Vijay is set to start the campaign from Chennai. A detailed itinerary has already been drawn up, party leaders said. Efforts to obtain the required permissions are underway, they added.

As part of the initial phase, Vijay is slated to campaign in key constituencies in Chennai, including Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam.