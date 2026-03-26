2026 TN elections | Vijay to release nominee list on March 29; EC nod for Chennai election campaign in limbo

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay will unveil the full candidate list for all 234 Assembly constituencies on Sunday, March 29, marking the formal launch of his party's campaign for the upcoming elections.
The announcement will be made at an indoor meeting in the city, party sources said, adding that the candidate selection process has been completed and the final list is being readied.
The unveiling will follow Vijay's campaign launch on March 28, signalling the party's transition from groundwork to full-fledged electoral mobilisation.
Vijay is set to start the campaign from Chennai. A detailed itinerary has already been drawn up, party leaders said. Efforts to obtain the required permissions are underway, they added.
As part of the initial phase, Vijay is slated to campaign in key constituencies in Chennai, including Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam.
The party has sought approval for meetings with an estimated participation of around 3,000 people at each venue.
However, requests for campaigning in 12 constituencies are understood to have been denied by the Election Commission, according to sources.
Meanwhile, the TVK roped in TNCC general secretary D Selvam, who had been expelled from the party. He joined the TVK along with several district-level leaders and cadres. The induction event was held at the party's Panaiyur office.
Selvam, who was suspended from the Congress on Wednesday, a day before switching sides, is likely to be fielded as a TVK candidate, sources indicated. He previously served as chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between 2011 and 2016.
Over 300 Congress functionaries are said to have joined TVK along with Selvam. "We believe Vijay's leadership offers a credible alternative and a new political direction," Selvam said after joining the party.