2026 TN elections | Vijay to kickstart election campaign in Perambur from March 25

A bungalow has been secured in Kannadasan Nagar, near Kodungaiyur, to serve as Vijay's campaign base, with a pooja scheduled on Wednesday morning ahead of the outreach. He is set to begin canvassing in Perambur the same day and continue for two days, covering multiple localities to interact with residents and seek support.

Party sources said Perambur was chosen after assessing organisational strength and voter outreach over the past month. "We have around 45,000 to 50,000 members in the constituency. Structurally, the party is strong here, with a sizeable cadre base. At the same time, the constituency continues to lag in development, which makes it a focal point for our campaign," said N Anand, TVK general secretary.