2026 TN elections | Vijay to file papers for Perambur, launch poll blitz on March 30

Party functionaries said Vijay will submit his nomination papers before the Returning Officer on Monday afternoon and begin campaigning immediately thereafter.



As per the schedule, Vijay will address meetings at five locations across Perambur and neighbouring Villivakkam constituencies in a single day. The campaign will commence at 2 pm in Perambur, followed by Peravallur between 5 pm and 6 pm. He will then campaign in Thirumangalam (TV Nagar) from 6 pm to 7 pm, Sidco Nagar from 7 pm to 8 pm, and conclude with a late-evening outreach in Ayanavaram between 8 pm and 10 pm.



He will also canvass in Villivakkam, where TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna is in the fray.



"This marks the beginning of a focused, people-centric campaign. Vijay will directly engage with voters on key issues," a party functionary said.