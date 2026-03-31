2026 TN elections | Vijay to file nomination for Tiruchy East seat on April 2

TVK functionaries in Tiruchy have sought police permission for his visit and approached the district election officer for clearance to hold campaign events.

"Permission has been sought from the police and election authorities for Vijay's visit and campaign on April 2," a party leader said. Vijay's Tiruchy visit assumes significance as it follows disruptions during his maiden campaign in north Chennai, where his roadshow was called off midway citing inadequate police deployment and surging crowds.