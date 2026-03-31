2026 TN elections | Vijay to file nomination for Tiruchy East seat on April 2

Chennai: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is set to file his nomination from the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency on April 2, marking his second contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Vijay filed his nomination from the Perambur Assembly constituency on March 30. According to party sources, Vijay will file his nomination in Tiruchy East and subsequently undertake a campaign in the constituency.
TVK functionaries in Tiruchy have sought police permission for his visit and approached the district election officer for clearance to hold campaign events.
"Permission has been sought from the police and election authorities for Vijay's visit and campaign on April 2," a party leader said. Vijay's Tiruchy visit assumes significance as it follows disruptions during his maiden campaign in north Chennai, where his roadshow was called off midway citing inadequate police deployment and surging crowds.
The party has since emphasised the need for adequate security and regulatory clearances to ensure a smooth campaign schedule for its leader.