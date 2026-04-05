2026 TN elections | Vijay returns, blitzkrieg in Sidco Nagar from April 6

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK chief Vijay is all set to resume his poll blitzkrieg in the capital city, securing police nod for campaign in Villivakkam and T Nagar, but is yet to get permission for various other locations, including Anna Nagar.
According to party sources, TVK sought approval for Vijay to campaign in five locations, but permission has been denied for Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam, and Thousand Lights.
Officials are reported to have indicated that Vijay may address supporters at Sidco Nagar in Villivakkam around 12 pm on Monday.
TVK functionaries are continuing negotiations with the police, pressing for approval for the remaining three constituencies.
"We have formally submitted our request and are in talks to ensure the campaign proceeds as planned," a party functionary said.
The proposed campaign assumes significance as Vijay seeks to expand his outreach in Chennai, where he is contesting from Perambur.
Party leaders maintain that arrangements will be made to ensure crowd control and minimise disruption to the public