2026 TN elections | Vijay releases list of TVK candidates, leader to contest from Perambur, Trichy East

CHENNAI: In his maiden electoral venture, TVK chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he would contest from two constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
He said "it will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.
Addressing a party functionaries' meet here, he named candidates for other seats too, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list.
Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.
Senior party leaders and Vijay's inner team members-- N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan were named by the party chief as TVK candidates for seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.
Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere "patch-up."
"I have selected as candidates, those who would stand with people," he said.
Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.