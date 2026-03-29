Politics

2026 TN elections | Vijay releases list of TVK candidates, leader to contest from Perambur, Trichy East

He said "it will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.
TVK chief Vijay
TVK chief Vijay
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CHENNAI: In his maiden electoral venture, TVK chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he would contest from two constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He said "it will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

Addressing a party functionaries' meet here, he named candidates for other seats too, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list.

Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.

Senior party leaders and Vijay's inner team members-- N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan were named by the party chief as TVK candidates for seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.

Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere "patch-up."

"I have selected as candidates, those who would stand with people," he said.

Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.

2026 Assembly elections
TVK
Vijay
TN Polls
trichy east

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