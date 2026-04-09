2026 TN elections | Vijay may join NDA after polls, predicts Union Minister Ramadas Athawale

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday expressed confidence that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay may join the NDA after the Assembly polls.
Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Athawale said if Vijay’s support is required to form a government in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after elections, we will certainly approach him. “Even though our primary goal is to achieve a clear majority, we would welcome him to further strengthen our alliance. However, no talks are currently underway with him,” he said.
Comparing Vijay’s popularity to iconic leaders like MG Ramachandran, NT Rama Rao and J Jayalalithaa, Athawale said the actor-politician may secure a significant vote share, proving to be a formidable challenge to the DMK.
On the impact of the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill, the Union Minister said that after delimitation, the total number of Lok Sabha seats could rise to 816, with women potentially occupying 273 seats. India has progressed from the world's 10th-largest economy to the 4th-largest due to the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
In Tirupur, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal sang devotional songs in Hindi while canvassing for votes among north Indian workers. Highlighting the benefits of a "double-engine governance" for development, Arjun targeted the DMK over its dynasty politics.