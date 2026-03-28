2026 TN Elections | Vijay complains of bias to CEO; seeks nod for Perambur campaign

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday met Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik at the State Secretariat and lodged a formal complaint alleging denial of permissions and partisan conduct by election authorities, including a District Election Officer, ahead of his proposed campaign in Perambur.
Vijay, who visited the Secretariat in the afternoon, submitted a representation seeking immediate clearance for his campaign schedule in Perambur and other parts of the State. He also urged the CEO to intervene and ensure a level playing field, alleging that certain officials were acting with bias in favour of the ruling party.
Senior leader K A Sengottaiyan, who accompanied Vijay, said a planned candidate announcement event was cancelled despite prior compliance with norms. “The programme was intimated clearly online 48 hours in advance as per rules. However, barricades were put up and even pits were dug around the venue to prevent the event from being held. After initially advising us to obtain permission from the election officer, they suddenly called and conveyed restrictions,” he said.
He further alleged differential treatment. “Other political party leaders are receiving full cooperation from the administration. But even a single venue identified by us is being denied permission. This amounts to an attempt to obstruct a leader who is poised to emerge as the future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Sengottaiyan added.
Sources said Vijay requested the CEO to review the conduct of specific officials and consider their replacement to ensure impartial enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.
Vijay is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday, March 30, before the Returning Officer for the Perambur Assembly constituency. He is likely to formally launch his election campaign from Perambur soon after filing his nomination, party sources said.