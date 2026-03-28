2026 TN Elections | Vijay complains of bias to CEO; seeks nod for Perambur campaign

Vijay, who visited the Secretariat in the afternoon, submitted a representation seeking immediate clearance for his campaign schedule in Perambur and other parts of the State. He also urged the CEO to intervene and ensure a level playing field, alleging that certain officials were acting with bias in favour of the ruling party.

Senior leader K A Sengottaiyan, who accompanied Vijay, said a planned candidate announcement event was cancelled despite prior compliance with norms. “The programme was intimated clearly online 48 hours in advance as per rules. However, barricades were put up and even pits were dug around the venue to prevent the event from being held. After initially advising us to obtain permission from the election officer, they suddenly called and conveyed restrictions,” he said.