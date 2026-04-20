2026 TN elections | Vijay aiding minority vote-split plot to help BJP: Thiruma

TIRUCHY: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday launched a scathing attack on C Joseph Vijay, alleging that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief is acting as a “proxy of the RSS” and covertly backing its institutions, including the BJP, to split minority votes in the Assembly polls to help the BJP.
Campaigning for Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidates in Thanjavur, Thirumavalavan claimed that TVK had “aligned with the RSS through the backdoor."
“Had Vijay truly believed in social justice and equality, he would speak against those undermining these values,” Thirumavalavan said, alleging that Vijay’s ultimate aim was to facilitate an AIADMK-BJP government in Tamil Nadu.
Dismissing claims that Dalit youth were swayed by cinema personalities such as Vijay, he asserted that “Tamil Nadu’s youth are rooted in strong principles and not driven by film fantasies.”
Escalating his attack, Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP, aware of its lack of support among minorities, was “using Vijay as a proxy to split votes.” He further claimed that Vijay, by funding RSS-linked institutions, was effectively aiding the BJP.
“Every vote for TVK is a vote for the BJP,” he charged, adding that Vijay’s criticism of the DMK, while remaining silent on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, exposed his “political intent.”