2026 TN elections | VCK names candidates for three Puducherry constituencies amid standoff with Congress

In a statement, the VCK said that of the 14 constituencies allotted to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the Congress-led alliance, the Uzhavarkarai constituency had been ceded by the DMK to the VCK. However, the Congress fielded a candidate in the same constituency, despite the seat being earmarked for the VCK. The nominee, the party said, was previously associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, and had joined the Congress only a few weeks ago.

The VCK said the Puducherry unit of the Congress had declined to withdraw the candidate, creating uncertainty over whether the party had been allotted the seat within the alliance.