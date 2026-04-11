2026 TN elections | Vanathi in ICU, condition stable, campaign carries on

According to a statement from Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Vanathi Srinivasan was admitted on April 10 for a mild infection in her right leg and placed on antibiotics.

"While receiving treatment, she developed a mild allergic reaction to one of the medications and was shifted to the ICU for observation," the hospital said.

Doctors said she is conscious and stable. "She is talking and feeling much better. However, she will require treatment for at least three to four days for complete recovery," the statement added.