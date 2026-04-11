2026 TN elections | Vanathi in ICU, condition stable, campaign carries on

CHENNAI: BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore North candidate Vanathi Srinivasan was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday night following a mild allergic reaction during treatment for a leg infection, even as the BJP intensified its campaign in the constituency in her absence.
According to a statement from Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Vanathi Srinivasan was admitted on April 10 for a mild infection in her right leg and placed on antibiotics.
"While receiving treatment, she developed a mild allergic reaction to one of the medications and was shifted to the ICU for observation," the hospital said.
Doctors said she is conscious and stable. "She is talking and feeling much better. However, she will require treatment for at least three to four days for complete recovery," the statement added.
Senior leaders cutting across party lines reached out to enquire about her health.
Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and several BJP leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, party's state president Nainar Nagenthran, spoke to her and wished her a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai on Saturday campaigned in Coimbatore North, while BJP and AIADMK leaders continued outreach efforts, party sources said.
"Campaign activities are progressing as scheduled. She will rejoin once discharged," a party functionary told DT Next.
Vanathi Srinivasan is contesting from Coimbatore North in the upcoming Assembly elections.