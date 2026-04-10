Politics

2026 TN elections | Udhayanidhi Stalin holds roadshow in Chennai

The DMK youth wing secretary undertook a door-to-door campaign in Chepauk and highlighted the DMK government’s welfare initiatives
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign road show
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign road showPTI
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CHENNAI: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday held a roadshow in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency from where he is seeking re-election for the second time.

Udhayanidhi, who has been campaigning throughout the state in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, had been saying that despite being a candidate himself, he has been garnering votes for the alliance throughout the state, aiming to ensure the formation of Dravidian model 2.0 regime.

“Do you know that I am also contesting this election. I have not visited my constituency for the poll campaign. Sending our candidates to the Assembly is like ensuring a victory for me,” the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister has been saying during his tour of the state.

On Friday, he undertook a roadshow in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where his grandfather and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had contested and won three consecutive terms in 1996, 2001, and 2006.

Prior to Udhayanidhi's election in 2021, DMK's J Anbalagan had won from the seat in 2016 and 2011 elections.

The DMK youth wing secretary undertook a door-to-door campaign in Chepauk and highlighted the DMK government’s welfare initiatives.

The people would get more development if they gave a second consecutive term for the party to rule, he said.

Later, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Udhayanidhi said, “We highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by our government for minorities, including Christians during the five-year Dravidian model rule led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.”

“We will firmly protect Tamil Nadu and the minorities from religious fascist forces under the leadership of our president (M K Stalin). Let fascism disappear, let secular unity grow,” the DMK youth wing secretary said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin
Roadshow
Chennai
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election

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