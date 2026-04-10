2026 TN elections | Udhayanidhi Stalin holds roadshow in Chennai

Udhayanidhi, who has been campaigning throughout the state in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, had been saying that despite being a candidate himself, he has been garnering votes for the alliance throughout the state, aiming to ensure the formation of Dravidian model 2.0 regime.

“Do you know that I am also contesting this election. I have not visited my constituency for the poll campaign. Sending our candidates to the Assembly is like ensuring a victory for me,” the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister has been saying during his tour of the state.