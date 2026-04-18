2026 TN elections | Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses BJP of not releasing funds for Tamil Nadu

Addressing a poll rally at Gobichettipalayam in the western Erode district, the DMK youth wing chief claimed the Centre has not released funds to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for education.

"They (union government) have snatched all our rights," he charged.

With regard to the Centre's proposal for delimitation, he said chief minister M K Stalin was the first person in the country to raise the voice against the union government's move. He claimed that it was a "huge victory" for the INDIA alliance, as the bill was defeated for lack of majority after the opposition voted against it in the Lok Sabha.