2026 TN elections | ‘Udhay unacceptable, Vijay insignificant’

A

It reflects a complete failure of Stalin’s governance and a growing perception of entrenched family rule, where other DMK karyakartas (workers) have little scope to rise, as leadership appears confined within the family. Tamil Nadu people, I believe, will not accept Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister.

It is evident that he has already been elevated as Deputy Chief Minister, and if the DMK were to return to power, there is a likelihood of him being positioned for the top post, something that, in our view, would not be acceptable to the people.

There are also serious concerns about his stand and remarks concerning women, Tamil culture, and Tamil identity, which, we believe, have not gone down well with the public.