2026 TN elections | ‘Udhay unacceptable, Vijay insignificant’

You view this election as a turning point for Tamil Nadu. What is the BJP’s core message to voters in a State long dominated by Dravidian parties?
The core message is simple: Tamil Nadu deserves better governance. The present administration led by MK Stalin has, in our view, pushed the State into high debt, weakened infrastructure investment, and presided over corruption scandals and a deteriorating law-and-order situation. We believe the people are ready for change.
The NDA, under Edappadi K Palaniswami, will offer stable and accountable governance. We are working cohesively as an alliance and are confident that voters will choose a government that focuses on development, transparency, and welfare.
The BJP has struggled to gain electoral traction in Tamil Nadu. What is fundamentally different in your 2026 approach on the ground?
There is a visible shift on the ground. The BJP today has a stronger presence in several regions with a steadily growing footprint across the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to enjoy rising acceptance among Tamil people.
Combined with a cohesive alliance and effective grassroots coordination, this gives us a significant advantage. We are confident that the BJP will improve its performance, and the NDA will secure a clear majority to form the government.
Are you framing this election as a verdict on the governance of MK Stalin, or as a larger ideological shift in State politics?
It reflects a complete failure of Stalin’s governance and a growing perception of entrenched family rule, where other DMK karyakartas (workers) have little scope to rise, as leadership appears confined within the family. Tamil Nadu people, I believe, will not accept Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister.
It is evident that he has already been elevated as Deputy Chief Minister, and if the DMK were to return to power, there is a likelihood of him being positioned for the top post, something that, in our view, would not be acceptable to the people.
There are also serious concerns about his stand and remarks concerning women, Tamil culture, and Tamil identity, which, we believe, have not gone down well with the public.
The BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK is central to its strategy. How strong is the coordination at the grassroots level?
The coordination is seamless. The BJP and AIADMK, along with our other allies, are functioning as a unified team.
We have established coordination committees across Tamil Nadu to ensure effective collaboration at every level. Our workers are aligned, and there is clarity in strategy and execution.
Seat-sharing negotiations were closely watched. Does the final arrangement reflect the BJP’s growing ambition in Tamil Nadu, or necessary compromises?
Not at all. The negotiations were cordial and conducted in a spirit of mutual respect, without any rancour, unlike the prolonged disagreements witnessed between the Congress and the DMK.
Our discussions were constructive, with winnability as the key criterion.
Critics still see the BJP as a junior partner. Do you view this election as a stepping stone to eventually lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu?
The BJP is realistic about its current position. The AIADMK is the larger party, and we acknowledge that. Our focus is not on labels but on ensuring that the alliance succeeds. Growth will come organically as we continue to expand our presence.
Former State chief K Annamalai is not contesting and is focusing on campaigning. How pivotal is his role in this election?
Annamalai remains a key leader and a loyal soldier of the party. The BJP operates as a disciplined organisation where roles are assigned based on strategic requirements. His contribution as a campaigner is significant, not just for BJP candidates but for the entire alliance.
There were reports of internal dissatisfaction over seat allocation. How has the leadership ensured unity within the State unit?
I do not see any disunity. Such reports are often exaggerated. The party is functioning cohesively, and our leaders and cadre are fully committed to the alliance’s success.
The Katchatheevu issue remains a sensitive livelihood concern for fishermen. What concrete steps will the BJP take to address it?
The welfare of fishermen has been a priority for the NDA government. Compared to earlier UPA regimes, incidents involving Indian fishermen have significantly reduced. The Centre has created a dedicated ministry for fisheries, and we are working to enhance fishermen’s incomes, strengthen their livelihoods, and improve their overall quality of life by upgrading facilities and providing better infrastructure.
The three-language policy continues to face resistance. Can you assure Tamil Nadu that there will be no imposition of Hindi?
The concerns are based on misconceptions. If you read the National Education Policy 2020, you will understand that there is nothing which is hurtful for the people of Tamil Nadu.
The NEP respects linguistic diversity and promotes learning in one’s mother tongue.
Tamil Nadu’s linguistic identity will always be respected. MK Stalin should answer why in the schools run by his family, Tamil is not being taught.
Industrial growth, investments, and job creation are key concerns. How does the BJP assess Tamil Nadu’s economic performance under the current government?
Infrastructure development has not kept pace, and job creation remains inadequate. Many of the MoUs announced have not translated into tangible investments on the ground.
We believe the State needs a government that can effectively mobilise resources, strengthen law and order, promote industrialisation, and create meaningful opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.
An NDA government led by Edappadi, working in close coordination with Narendra Modi at the Centre, can restore Tamil Nadu’s growth trajectory and economic strength.
Will it be an NDA government or an AIADMK government?
Once the results are declared, the alliance partners will take a collective decision. The priority is to form a stable and effective government.
The DMK alleges that the Centre is discriminating against Tamil Nadu in fund allocation. How do you respond?
The allegation is unfounded. The Modi government has consistently ensured equitable distribution of resources across States, irrespective of political affiliations.
Tamil Nadu has received substantial allocations under various central schemes. In fact, devolution and grants have significantly increased compared to previous UPA regimes.
The issue is not allocation but implementation at the State level.
With global uncertainties and national economic pressures, what is BJP’s broader vision for balancing Tamil Nadu’s regional aspirations with India’s national growth priorities?
Inflation has been kept under control compared to the levels seen during the UPA regime, even amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. We have also ensured the adequate availability of petrol, petroleum products, and LPG for domestic consumers. Overall, the government has navigated these challenges effectively, and this resilience is benefiting people across the country, including in Tamil Nadu.
Is the BJP’s focus in Tamil Nadu this election on immediate electoral gains or a long-term strategy?
The immediate goal is to provide Tamil Nadu with a capable government in 2026. At the same time, we are building a long-term political base. A strong alliance victory will not only bring governance change but also strengthen each partner for the future.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the BJP is in tacit alliance with the DMK and Congress. Your response?
These are baseless political statements. The DMK and Congress are part of the same unholy alliance framework, and their internal contradictions are becoming evident. Such remarks merely reflect political anxiety.
Will actor and politician Vijay’s political entry hurt the BJP or help the NDA?
I do not believe Vijay will have a significant impact on the elections. I have closely observed the traction he is generating. A film star will always draw crowds, just as someone like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan would attract large gatherings on the streets of Mumbai.
However, crowd presence does not translate into votes. Electoral success requires organisation, a clear vision, and a robust political structure, which, in Vijay’s case, appears to be lacking. I do not think the people of Tamil Nadu will entrust the future of their children to Vijay.
Were there any talks between the BJP and Vijay for a possible alliance?
No. Neither I nor any senior BJP leader, including Amit Shah or Nainar Nagenthran, was in touch with him. There were no discussions regarding an alliance.