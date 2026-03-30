2026 TN elections | Twin flare-up in DMK over seats; TVK on boil for fielding turncoats

CHENNAI/NAGERCOIL: The DMK’s seat-sharing and candidate selection for the upcoming Assembly elections sparked twin flashpoints on Sunday, with cadre unrest erupting in Tambaram over the replacement of sitting MLA SR Raja and protests breaking out in Kanniyakumari district over the allocation of Padmanabhapuram to the CPM, leaving out sitting minister Mano Thangaraj from the poll fray.
In Tambaram, hundreds of DMK workers loyal to Raja staged protests at Anna Arivalayam and laid siege to party treasurer TR Baalu’s residence, demanding that the three-time MLA be renominated. The party has instead fielded Krithika Devi, a doctor by profession, triggering anger among cadre who argued she lacked grassroots familiarity with the constituency. Tensions escalated late Saturday when over 500 supporters gathered at Baalu’s residence in Irumbuliyur, raising slogans and pressing for a reversal.
Raja later held a closed-door meeting with Baalu, who said the leadership decision stood, while hinting at an alternative role for the MLA. However, protests continued, underlining deep resentment within the local unit.
The unrest coincided with fresh discontent in the Kanniyakumari district, where DMK cadre demanded that Padmanabhapuram be retained by the party rather than allotted to the CPM. Functionaries passed a resolution seeking the renomination of former minister Mano Thangaraj and staged protests, arguing that the DMK had held the seat for four consecutive terms.
DMK leaders acknowledged that the allocation was part of alliance compulsions, even as the cadre warned that ceding the seat could hurt the party’s organisational base in the region. Adding to the unease, T Nagar MLA Karunanidhi resigned as area secretary over the choice of candidate in his constituency, while Egmore MLA I Paranthamen, denied a ticket, said he would continue to work for the party.
TVK faces cadre heat
Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also witnessed protests after the release of its candidate list, with cadres alleging opaque selection processes and a preference for recent entrants over loyal workers.
Demonstrations broke out outside a hotel in Nungambakkam during a candidate’s meeting, with the cadre staging a road blockade and demanding a change of nominee in KV Kuppam. Police later dispersed the protesters. Discontent centred on the induction of leaders from rival parties, including former AIADMK and Congress functionaries, many of whom were fielded in key constituencies.
The cadre alleged that aspirants who had worked on the ground for years were overlooked in favour of recent entrants. At the same time, TVK has actively accommodated leaders denied tickets elsewhere, including figures shifting from the DMK and AIADMK after being sidelined in seat-sharing negotiations.
The strategy, seen as an attempt to quickly build organisational strength, has, however, triggered unease within sections of the party’s base. With both the DMK-led alliance and TVK grappling with internal dissent over ticket distribution, candidate selection has emerged as an early test of cohesion ahead of a closely watched electoral battle.