2026 TN elections | Twin flare-up in DMK over seats; TVK on boil for fielding turncoats

In Tambaram, hundreds of DMK workers loyal to Raja staged protests at Anna Arivalayam and laid siege to party treasurer TR Baalu’s residence, demanding that the three-time MLA be renominated. The party has instead fielded Krithika Devi, a doctor by profession, triggering anger among cadre who argued she lacked grassroots familiarity with the constituency. Tensions escalated late Saturday when over 500 supporters gathered at Baalu’s residence in Irumbuliyur, raising slogans and pressing for a reversal.



Raja later held a closed-door meeting with Baalu, who said the leadership decision stood, while hinting at an alternative role for the MLA. However, protests continued, underlining deep resentment within the local unit.



The unrest coincided with fresh discontent in the Kanniyakumari district, where DMK cadre demanded that Padmanabhapuram be retained by the party rather than allotted to the CPM. Functionaries passed a resolution seeking the renomination of former minister Mano Thangaraj and staged protests, arguing that the DMK had held the seat for four consecutive terms.