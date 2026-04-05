2026 TN elections | TVK's Sriperumbudur candidate booked for impromptu roadshow

TVK's Kancheepuram district secretary Thennarasu, who has been selected as the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency candidate, turned his journey to file nomination papers with his entourage into an impromptu roadshow without prior permission, thus violating election conduct rules.



The rally led to heavy traffic snarls lasting over an hour on key stretches, including the Sriperumbudur-Poonamallee highway, the Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur highway, and the local bazaar area. Government buses, cars, and two-wheelers were all caught in the gridlock, causing significant hardship to commuters. Police struggled to control the crowd and restore order, though they remained deployed at the scene.