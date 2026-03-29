2026 TN elections | TVK urges restraint ahead of Vijay’s Chennai campaign, bars vehicle tailing

In a statement, party general secretary N Anand said the Election Commission has permitted Vijay to campaign in Perambur from 2 pm to 4 pm, followed by Kolathur between 5 pm and 6 pm, and Villivakkam from 6 pm to 7 pm. Efforts are under way to secure approvals for other constituencies in Chennai, he added.

“Cadres and supporters are requested to refrain from trailing the leader’s campaign vehicle, including on two-wheelers,” Anand said, stressing the need for orderly conduct.