2026 TN elections | TVK urges restraint ahead of Vijay’s Chennai campaign, bars vehicle tailing

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday appealed to its cadre to maintain discipline during party president C Joseph Vijay’s campaign on Monday, urging them not to follow his campaign vehicle and advising vulnerable groups to stay away from on-ground events.
In a statement, party general secretary N Anand said the Election Commission has permitted Vijay to campaign in Perambur from 2 pm to 4 pm, followed by Kolathur between 5 pm and 6 pm, and Villivakkam from 6 pm to 7 pm. Efforts are under way to secure approvals for other constituencies in Chennai, he added.
“Cadres and supporters are requested to refrain from trailing the leader’s campaign vehicle, including on two-wheelers,” Anand said, stressing the need for orderly conduct.
He further urged pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those with health concerns to avoid attending the events in person. “They may watch the campaign through social media and live television broadcasts. Only authorised party functionaries should participate directly,” he said.
Basic arrangements, including drinking water and medical aid, have been made at campaign venues, the party said.