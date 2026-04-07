2026 TN elections | TVK needs a dedicated in-charge for Tiruchy East: RK Raja

TIRUCHY: Even as major parties stepped up campaign activities after the close of nominations on Monday, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has lagged in Tiruchy East—where its president Vijay is contesting—with no full-time in-charge appointed for the constituency.
Rivals from the DMK and AIADMK have already covered most parts of the segment, while the NTK has also launched its campaign. In contrast, the TVK cadre have remained largely inactive since Vijay’s brief visit on April 2 to file his nomination and address supporters.
Party sources said Lalgudi candidate and former AIADMK minister KuPa Krishnan has been informally overseeing Tiruchy East, but his own contest in the polls limits his ability to manage both constituencies.
“The party needs a dedicated in-charge. Otherwise, coordination will suffer,” said RK Raja, a former district functionary and associate of Vijay’s family.
TVK leaders, however, downplayed concerns, citing Vijay’s popularity and support base. “He does not require an intensive campaign here. The support is already strong,” a senior functionary said, requesting anonymity.
However, KuPa Krishnan said Vijay is scheduled to return for campaigning on April 8, after which booth-level teams will be formed.
Concerns persist on the ground, with even the party’s rented office in the constituency found largely non-functional. Attempts to reach the district secretary, Karikalan, for comments were unsuccessful.