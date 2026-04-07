2026 TN elections | TVK needs a dedicated in-charge for Tiruchy East: RK Raja

Rivals from the DMK and AIADMK have already covered most parts of the segment, while the NTK has also launched its campaign. In contrast, the TVK cadre have remained largely inactive since Vijay’s brief visit on April 2 to file his nomination and address supporters.

Party sources said Lalgudi candidate and former AIADMK minister KuPa Krishnan has been informally overseeing Tiruchy East, but his own contest in the polls limits his ability to manage both constituencies.