2026 TN elections | TVK in dock over charges on nominees

CHENNAI: A day after TVK chief Vijay unveiled his party's candidates for the elections with a promise of corruption-free, drug-free and crime-free governance, past allegations and controversial remarks linked to several nominees have surfaced in the public domain, placing the TVK under early scrutiny.
The disclosures, emerging soon after Sunday's announcement, relate to both alleged criminal antecedents and contentious public statements by candidates across constituencies.
Party functionaries indicated that the timing of these revelations was significant, coming immediately after the candidates' list was made public. "These issues are being flagged now, after the announcement, and we are examining them," a state-level leader told DT Next.
The developments come even as Vijay, announcing the list, asserted that candidates were chosen for their integrity and grassroots connect. "This is not a meeting to introduce candidates, but to present the protectors of Tamil Nadu's people," he said.
"An MLA must be accountable and accessible. They should not misuse experience for personal gain or intimidate the press," he added, maintaining that he had personally vetted each nominee.
Tainted
D Chandra Kandeeban - Peravurani - ex-BJP leader on bail in ganja case
PLA Jagannath Mishra - Cumbum - videos identifying himself as a caste fanatic
N Maria Wilson - RK Nagar - footage purportedly shows issuing death threats
V Pandi - Andipatti - past remarks using unparliamentary language
RD Kanimozhi - Kavundampalayam - claims an astrological cure for cancer in old videos, questions Vijay's CM prospects
S Lakshmanan - Salem West - DVAC raid on ex-inspector over land grab & other criminal charges