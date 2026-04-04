2026 TN elections | TVK in a fix as cadre shun work for parachute candidates

CHENNAI: Signs of internal dissent have surfaced within the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, with several candidates encountering resistance from party cadre unwilling to back candidates seen as lacking organisational roots.
The issue spans multiple constituencies, reflecting early structural strains within the party. In Tiruttani, M Sathyakumar, the party’s national spokesperson, is learnt to be facing a lack of cadre support and is largely campaigning on his own, exposing gaps in local coordination.
Party insiders attribute the situation to a clear internal divide. Candidates drawn from the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the actor’s long-standing support base, continue to enjoy committed backing. “If the candidate is from within our fold, we work without hesitation, “a functionary told DT Next.
Entrants from other political outfits who arrived with established support networks (including KA Sengottaiyan, Purasai VS Babu) have also been able to run structured campaigns without resistance.
The difficulty, however, lies with candidates who secured nominations through social media outreach or internal power centres, without organic links to the cadre base. “They got the ticket on their own. Let them bring their own team, “a cadre member remarked, underscoring the reluctance among grassroots workers.
Organisational gaps were evident in Avinashi, where candidate S Kamali’s introduction meeting reportedly failed to reach many party workers. In a further setback, the candidate had to return home after reaching the Returning Officer’s office, having forgotten the nomination papers, delaying the filing process by nearly an hour.
In Vellore, discontent has been triggered by the denial of a ticket to a longtime supporter associated with fan club welfare activities, even before the party’s formation. The seat was instead allotted to a relatively unknown face, drawing criticism from local cadres.