2026 TN elections | TVK in a fix as cadre shun work for parachute candidates

The issue spans multiple constituencies, reflecting early structural strains within the party. In Tiruttani, M Sathyakumar, the party’s national spokesperson, is learnt to be facing a lack of cadre support and is largely campaigning on his own, exposing gaps in local coordination.

Party insiders attribute the situation to a clear internal divide. Candidates drawn from the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the actor’s long-standing support base, continue to enjoy committed backing. “If the candidate is from within our fold, we work without hesitation, “a functionary told DT Next.