2026 TN elections | TVK draws blank in 4 Delta districts

In Tiruvarur district’s four segments, the DMK won Tiruvarur, the CPI retained Thiruthuraipoondi, the AMMK secured Mannargudi, and the AIADMK took Nannilam. In Mayiladuthurai, all three constituencies remained with the DMK alliance Sirkazhi and Poompuhar with the DMK, and Mayiladuthurai with the Congress.