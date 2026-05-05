2026 TN elections | TVK draws blank in 4 Delta districts

TIRUCHY: Riding a strong wave and posting a breakthrough performance across the State, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) failed to win a single seat in four Delta districts: Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur.
The party, which made significant inroads into the Delta by securing 12 seats overall, could not open its account in these districts, where the DMK and AIADMK alliances held ground.
In Tiruvarur district’s four segments, the DMK won Tiruvarur, the CPI retained Thiruthuraipoondi, the AMMK secured Mannargudi, and the AIADMK took Nannilam. In Mayiladuthurai, all three constituencies remained with the DMK alliance Sirkazhi and Poompuhar with the DMK, and Mayiladuthurai with the Congress.
Nagapattinam district also stayed out of TVK’s reach, with Kilvelur going to the CPM, Nagapattinam to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (on the DMK symbol), and Vedaranyam to the AIADMK. In Ariyalur district, both seats were won by the AIADMK alliance.