Politics

2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay to campaign in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin on April 8

Vijay’s campaign schedule in Chennai, originally set for Villivakkam and T Nagar constituencies on April 6 and 7, has been cancelled amid rumours that police permission was denied.
TVK chief Vijay's previous campaign in Puducherry
TVK chief Vijay's previous campaign in PuducherryDaily Thanthi
Updated on

TIRUNELVELI: TVK General Secretary ‘Bussy’ N Anand on Tuesday said party chief and actor Vijay will be campaigning in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on April 8.

Speaking to reporters here, Anand said, “Exact schedule and places will be informed later through the TVK website once permission is secured from the police.”

Vijay's campaign in Chennai has been cancelled

However, he said it is not yet clear whether there will be a road show in Tirunelveli or not.

“He will also be going to Tuticorin to meet his fans and cadres, but he will not be addressing the gathering there,” Anand added.

Vijay’s campaign schedule in Chennai, originally set for Villivakkam and T Nagar constituencies on April 6 and 7, has been cancelled amid rumours that police permission was denied.

However, police sources said permission had been granted for an hour.

TVK Vijay
Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK)
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election

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