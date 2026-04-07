2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay to campaign in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin on April 8

TIRUNELVELI: TVK General Secretary ‘Bussy’ N Anand on Tuesday said party chief and actor Vijay will be campaigning in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on April 8.
Speaking to reporters here, Anand said, “Exact schedule and places will be informed later through the TVK website once permission is secured from the police.”
However, he said it is not yet clear whether there will be a road show in Tirunelveli or not.
“He will also be going to Tuticorin to meet his fans and cadres, but he will not be addressing the gathering there,” Anand added.
Vijay’s campaign schedule in Chennai, originally set for Villivakkam and T Nagar constituencies on April 6 and 7, has been cancelled amid rumours that police permission was denied.
However, police sources said permission had been granted for an hour.