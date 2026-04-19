2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay intensifies Tiruchy campaign with 'secular' face

TIRUCHY: Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Sunday visited various places of worship as part of the campaigning in the Tiruchy East segment, from where he is contesting the upcoming Assembly polls, demonstrating adherence to a secular ideology. He held a massive roadshow, drawing huge crowds.
Holding the placard of his party symbol, whistle, the actor-turned-politician Vijay campaigned heavily for a thumping majority. Given that the Tiruchy East segment is Christian minority-dominated, there were discussions that the choice was strategic, as his Christian background could tap into the minority vote.
However, on Sunday, during his second visit to his constituency, Vijay's road show from the airport to Wireless Road, KK Nagar, Kalamalai and Kottapattu areas drew huge crowds, showcasing a high level of cadre mobilisation.
Vijay visited St Antony’s Church at Wireless Road and performed knee walking, a traditional Catholic act of penance and continued his rally after getting the blessings of the Parish Priest.
Subsequently, he got down at Arulmigu Pachanatchiamman temple near Kottapattu in Tiruchy-Pudukkottai NH and worshipped the amman in a prostrate position. The temple authorities gave him holy articles, and the cadres presented him gifts and shawls. When he reached KK Nagar, he got down at Noorul Huda Masjid and sought the blessings of Haji in the mosque.
The entire road show lasted for around two hours. However, he did not address the public but just waved at fans while moving through crowds, with his fans following him on two-wheelers. Vijay left for Chennai by 5.45 pm on a chartered flight.