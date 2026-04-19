2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay intensifies Tiruchy campaign with 'secular' face

Holding the placard of his party symbol, whistle, the actor-turned-politician Vijay campaigned heavily for a thumping majority. Given that the Tiruchy East segment is Christian minority-dominated, there were discussions that the choice was strategic, as his Christian background could tap into the minority vote.

However, on Sunday, during his second visit to his constituency, Vijay's road show from the airport to Wireless Road, KK Nagar, Kalamalai and Kottapattu areas drew huge crowds, showcasing a high level of cadre mobilisation.

Vijay visited St Antony’s Church at Wireless Road and performed knee walking, a traditional Catholic act of penance and continued his rally after getting the blessings of the Parish Priest.