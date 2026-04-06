2026 TN elections | TVK cancels Vijay's Chennai campaign, blames it on cops

TVK election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna told reporters that the party had obtained permission to campaign in Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and T Nagar. However, the clearance issued late on Sunday night allotted sharply curtailed time slots, including a one-hour window in T Nagar, which he said was insufficient for public outreach on such a scale.

"Initially, permission was granted for campaigning between 2 pm and 6 pm in T Nagar. Within hours, it was reduced to just one hour. Under such constraints, it is impossible to conduct a meaningful campaign, forcing us to cancel the programme," he said.