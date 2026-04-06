Politics

2026 TN elections | TVK cancels Vijay's Chennai campaign, blames it on cops

TVK election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna told reporters that the party had obtained permission to campaign in Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and T Nagar
TVK chief Vijay
TVK chief Vijay
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Monday said its president, C Joseph Vijay's resumption of campaign tour in Chennai was cancelled after what it called restrictive and arbitrary conditions imposed by cops.

TVK election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna told reporters that the party had obtained permission to campaign in Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and T Nagar. However, the clearance issued late on Sunday night allotted sharply curtailed time slots, including a one-hour window in T Nagar, which he said was insufficient for public outreach on such a scale.

"Initially, permission was granted for campaigning between 2 pm and 6 pm in T Nagar. Within hours, it was reduced to just one hour. Under such constraints, it is impossible to conduct a meaningful campaign, forcing us to cancel the programme," he said.

Modified permissions show clear intent: Aadhav Arjuna

Aadhav Arjuna accused that the restrictions were designed to prevent Vijay from reaching voters. "The manner in which permissions were modified reflects a clear intent to obstruct our leader's campaign. A fair election in Chennai requires a change in the present approach. The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner made it unviable to proceed," he alleged.

He further charged that the ruling DMK was exerting pressure to limit Vijay's visibility.

He added that TVK would pursue the matter at higher levels while continuing its campaign through alternative formats.

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
TVK chief Vijay
Chennai campaign

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