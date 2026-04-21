2026 TN elections | TVK bets on micro campaigns sans Vijay in Tiruchy East

While DMK’s sitting MLA Inigo S Irudhayaraj and AIADMK’s G Rajasekar led mega rallies through the campaign days, TVK workers fanned out in small teams across the constituency, targeting “silent voters” and banking on visible local traction for Vijay, party sources said.

Vijay, who has visited Tiruchy thrice — for campaign launch, nomination filing and a subsequent tour — did not return for a final push, leaving cadre-level mobilisation to carry the momentum. Campaign managers, led by election strategist Aadhav Arjuna, had earlier urged functionaries to double down on ground-level outreach, citing a “favourable” mood.