2026 TN elections | Transwoman Roshini redefines Villivakkam battle

With both parties fielding strong and resourceful faces, and the AIADMK also announcing SR Vijay Kumar for the Villivakkam constituency, the seat has gained ‘star candidate’ status.

However, amid this high voltage contest, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate S Roshini has introduced a striking and trendsetting dimension to the race. During an intense day of campaigning, DT Next visited the constituency and met NTK candidate S Roshini, one of the two transwomen candidates contesting in Tamil Nadu.

What stood out was not a large rally or high budget campaign, but a modest street-level outreach at Pali Amman Koil Street. In contrast to the resourceful heavy campaigns of her rivals, Roshini’s approach was grounded and direct, engaging with voters alongside NTK cadre who spoke strongly on Tamil identity and local civic issues. Roshini engaged directly with voters, while party speakers strongly projected Tamil identity and grassroots issues.

Despite the scale difference compared to major party campaigns, her presence and message drew noticeable public interest.

While DMK and TVK campaigns continue to dominate in terms of visibility and resources, Roshini’s ability to hold ground in a constituency dominated by powerful opponents has made her one of the most talked-about candidates in Villivakkam.