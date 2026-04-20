2026 TN elections | TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai alleges ‘unlawful confinement’ during Rahul Gandhi’s TN visit

Selvaperunthagai further said the timing of the intervention exposed its intent as “not enforcement, but intimidation,” and accused central agencies of being used as instruments of political pressure.

Calling it a “blatant misuse of authority,” he said such actions undermine the foundational principles of democracy, including free movement, free speech and fair political engagement, and erode public trust in institutions.

He added, “I strongly condemn this politically motivated action and reaffirm my commitment to stand firm against such attempts to suppress democratic voices. No amount of intimidation can deter us from our duty to serve the people and uphold the values of justice, fairness, and democracy.”

However, the I-T department denied that searches took place, adding that officials had come near the politician's residence but left soon after, as reported by Thanthi TV.