2026 TN elections | TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai alleges ‘unlawful confinement’ during Rahul Gandhi’s TN visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai on Monday (April 20) alleged that he was unlawfully confined within the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency by Income Tax officials, preventing him from carrying out his political duties.
In a post on X, he said the action took place as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tamil Nadu for a crucial election campaign, and claimed that officials, under the pretext of a "search", restricted his movement and engagement with the public.
He termed the move a “deliberate action" carried out at a politically sensitive moment, alleging it was a calculated attempt to obstruct democratic functioning and weaken opposition activities.
Selvaperunthagai further said the timing of the intervention exposed its intent as “not enforcement, but intimidation,” and accused central agencies of being used as instruments of political pressure.
Calling it a “blatant misuse of authority,” he said such actions undermine the foundational principles of democracy, including free movement, free speech and fair political engagement, and erode public trust in institutions.
He added, “I strongly condemn this politically motivated action and reaffirm my commitment to stand firm against such attempts to suppress democratic voices. No amount of intimidation can deter us from our duty to serve the people and uphold the values of justice, fairness, and democracy.”
However, the I-T department denied that searches took place, adding that officials had come near the politician's residence but left soon after, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Chief Minister MK Stalin strongly condemned what he termed a conspiracy to silence TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai’s campaign.
He said that with just 48 hours left for the election campaign to conclude, the BJP government, “united in the fear of defeat,” was resorting to atrocities to suppress the opposition. He added that the people of Tamil Nadu would give a fitting response.
The Congress party also reacted sharply, stating that as LoP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tamil Nadu to campaign, a “shocking incident” has unfolded.
The party alleged that Selvaperunthagai was unlawfully confined in Sriperumbudur by the Income Tax Department under the pretext of a search, preventing him from carrying out political duties.
Calling it “not routine action,” Congress said it was a blatant misuse of central agencies to intimidate and obstruct opposition leaders at a crucial moment. It further stated that such actions strike at the heart of democracy and termed the targeting of political opponents through state machinery unacceptable.