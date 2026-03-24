2026 TN elections | TMMK gets one seat in AIADMK-led NDA; symbol yet to be finalised

CHENNAI: B John Pandian-led Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) has been allotted one Assembly seat in the AIADMK-led NDA, with the Rajapalayam constituency earmarked for the party.
The agreement was finalised on Tuesday at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s camp office on Greenways Road here, in the presence of senior alliance leaders.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, John Pandian confirmed the development and said the party would contest from Rajapalayam. “The seat has been allocated to us in the alliance. The symbol for the election will be decided shortly,” he said.
For the first time, the party will contest in a general constituency instead of a reserved seat.