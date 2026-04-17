2026 TN elections | Tirupparankundram lamp will bring light into people's lives: Premalatha Vijayakant

MADURAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant said that a ceremonial lamp will be lit in Tirupparankundram and that it would bring light into people’s lives, while campaigning for DMK candidate Kiruthiga Thangapandi, who is contesting from the segment.
Regarding Tirupparankundram’s significance, she said the DMDK was founded after a major conference held there and added that the party continues to work for the people. “When we think of Tirupparankundram, Lord Murugan comes to mind. With Murugan’s grace, the lamp will be lit, and it will also bring light into people’s lives,” she said.
Highlighting the candidate’s background, Premalatha said Kiruthiga is an engineering graduate who has provided jobs to 500 people through an IT company in Thanakkankulam and facilitated welfare assistance to 1 lakh 35,000 families in the constituency.
She said a jasmine-based fragrance industry, a long-pending demand of farmers in the region, would be taken up if Kiruthiga is elected and raises the issue in the Assembly.
Criticising the BJP, Premalatha said former state president K Annamalai had announced a metro rail project for Madurai, but it has not materialised. She also said construction of the AIIMS hospital remains incomplete.