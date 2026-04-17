2026 TN elections | Tirupparankundram lamp will bring light into people's lives: Premalatha Vijayakant

Regarding Tirupparankundram’s significance, she said the DMDK was founded after a major conference held there and added that the party continues to work for the people. “When we think of Tirupparankundram, Lord Murugan comes to mind. With Murugan’s grace, the lamp will be lit, and it will also bring light into people’s lives,” she said.

Highlighting the candidate’s background, Premalatha said Kiruthiga is an engineering graduate who has provided jobs to 500 people through an IT company in Thanakkankulam and facilitated welfare assistance to 1 lakh 35,000 families in the constituency.