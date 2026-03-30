2026 TN elections | Thousands gather to catch a glimpse of actor Vijay on nomination day, north Chennai comes to standstill

He urged that the Election Commission immediately intervene and direct authorities to ensure adequate security and traffic management, and take swift action against officials who failed in their duty.

Alleging bias, he said permission for open-vehicle campaigning was denied to Vijay, while it was being granted to Chief Minister MK Stalin. "Such one-sided actions make a mockery of democracy," he added.

The party also accused officials of aiding the ruling dispensation by creating obstacles to its campaign, and demanded immediate corrective action.

In a parallel development, the party's election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna filed his nomination from Villivakkam. Several Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidates across the State also submitted their papers on Monday.

The party has directed all its candidates to complete the filing of nominations within four days.