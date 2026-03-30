2026 TN elections | Thousands gather to catch a glimpse of actor Vijay on nomination day, north Chennai comes to standstill

CHENNAI: Thousands across the city gathered in fanfare to witness actor-politician Vijay filing for nomination at the Perambur Assembly constituency and his subsequent maiden campaign roadshow in Kolathur, triggering chaos across north Chennai on Monday. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, alleged a complete absence of police deployment and sought urgent intervention from election authorities.
The TVK founder submitted his papers before the Returning Officer at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi, accompanied by senior party leaders, including general secretary N Anand and joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar. Party sources said Perambur district secretary V Siva also filed nomination papers as a substitute candidate.
Crowds swell, traffic hit along route
Thousands of cadres, supporters and onlookers lined the route well ahead of Vijay's arrival, triggering congestion along key stretches. Traffic movement was briefly disrupted near a signal in Vyasarpadi when motorists halted to catch a glimpse of the actor and attempted to take selfies as his campaign vehicle slowed.
Then, beginning from Perambur, Vijay's convoy took nearly two hours to cover the short stretch to Kolathur, repeatedly getting stuck at key junctions such as Moolakadai and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar as supporters thronged the route, climbed vantage points and halted traffic to capture images and videos.
Party flags lapses, alleges bias
In a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, the joint general secretary said there was zero traffic management despite prior approval, warning that the lapse posed risks to public safety and disrupted legitimate campaigning.
"Despite obtaining proper permission, there was absolutely no police protection or traffic regulation while the party leader was travelling between campaign venues, creating an unsafe situation where the convoy could not move," he said.
He urged that the Election Commission immediately intervene and direct authorities to ensure adequate security and traffic management, and take swift action against officials who failed in their duty.
Alleging bias, he said permission for open-vehicle campaigning was denied to Vijay, while it was being granted to Chief Minister MK Stalin. "Such one-sided actions make a mockery of democracy," he added.
The party also accused officials of aiding the ruling dispensation by creating obstacles to its campaign, and demanded immediate corrective action.
In a parallel development, the party's election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna filed his nomination from Villivakkam. Several Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidates across the State also submitted their papers on Monday.
The party has directed all its candidates to complete the filing of nominations within four days.