2026 TN elections | Thirumavalavan exits poll race to 'preserve ruling front unity'

CHENNAI: VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced his withdrawal from the 2026 Assembly election, citing a need to preserve the unity of the DMK-led alliance.
Announcing Jothimani, son of former TNCC chief Ilayaperumal, as the candidate for Kattumannarkoil, Thirumavalavan said the move also honours Ilayaperumal’s social contributions.
Addressing the media, he dismissed speculation that his initial plan to contest was a bid for the Deputy CM post or a push for a coalition government, labelling such claims as attempts to weaken the front.
He clarified that he refrained from demanding a share in power this Assembly elections, despite the party’s stance, to avoid friction.
Regarding the denial of tickets to sitting MLAs, including Aloor Shanavas, the VCK chief attributed the move to social justice and the need for new faces.
He rejected rumours that MLAs were dropped due to proximity to the DMK, asserting that all legislators had remained ideologically firm. He noted that Shanavas accepted the decision to accommodate another Muslim candidate.
Explaining his personal withdrawal, Thirumavalavan said a "distorted narrative" had been built around his candidature. While his goal was to contribute from within the House, he stepped aside to prevent misinterpretations from hurting the alliance’s prospects.
He recalled a similar move in 2006 when he vacated the Mangalore (Thittakudi) seat for a party functionary.
Terming it a "calibrated political step" rather than a retreat from politics, he expressed confidence in a decisive mandate for the DMK-led front, ruling out a hung Assembly.
He maintained that the strategic reassessment was necessary to strengthen the secular alliance under current circumstances.