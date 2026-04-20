2026 TN elections | Thirumavalavan dismisses rift rumours, backs Premalatha Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Dismissing reports of differences with DMDK, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday termed them baseless rumours spread to create confusion among voters, and said there was no personal or political difference between him and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.
Campaigning in Virudhachalam constituency, Thirumavalavan extended support to Premalatha and asserted that the VCK would continue in the DMK-led alliance.
Describing her decision to align with the alliance as a courageous one, he said the VCK welcomed it wholeheartedly. Recalling his association with the late Vijayakanth, founder of the DMDK, he said the period of working with him remained an unforgettable phase marked by mutual respect.
Stating that Premalatha had stepped forward with determination to carry forward Vijayakanth's legacy, he said she had entered the political arena with resolve despite challenges. He urged cadres to ensure her victory in the constituency.
Referring to criticism over seat-sharing, he said accommodating the DMDK with more seats was a considered decision. He said that during discussions with DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, he had conveyed that the VCK had no objection to allocating additional seats to the DMDK as its inclusion strengthened the alliance.
Emphasising coalition unity, he said the VCK would work for the victory of all alliance candidates and that cadres would support candidates of the DMK, DMDK and other allies wherever they were contesting.
Expressing confidence in the alliance's prospects, he said the secular progressive front led by the DMK would secure more than 200 seats in the State. He called upon voters in Virudhachalam to ensure a decisive victory for Premalatha Vijayakanth by a large margin.