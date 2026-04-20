2026 TN elections | Thirumavalavan dismisses rift rumours, backs Premalatha Vijayakanth

Campaigning in Virudhachalam constituency, Thirumavalavan extended support to Premalatha and asserted that the VCK would continue in the DMK-led alliance.

Describing her decision to align with the alliance as a courageous one, he said the VCK welcomed it wholeheartedly. Recalling his association with the late Vijayakanth, founder of the DMDK, he said the period of working with him remained an unforgettable phase marked by mutual respect.