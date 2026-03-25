2026 TN Elections | Thirumavalavan bats for Makkal Needhi Maiam in poll fray

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday urged DMK president MK Stalin to ensure that Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) contests the upcoming Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, instead of limiting itself to extending support.
In a statement, he expressed concern over MNM’s decision not to contest the polls, describing it as inappropriate for the alliance's cohesion and credibility.
Thirumavalavan noted that MNM leader Kamal Haasan enjoys goodwill among the public and commands a vote share of around four per cent. His participation in the electoral fray alongside alliance partners would enhance the alliance’s prospects, he said.
He emphasised that placing the VCK’s views on this issue before the alliance leadership was part of its democratic responsibility. The alliance, he said, functioned as a cohesive unit since 2017, guided by ideological unity and a long-term vision, rather than being a mere electoral arrangement. He underlined that a party’s strength should not be assessed solely by its vote share, but also by its ideological commitment, public goodwill, leadership credibility and organisational capacity. He, however, acknowledged that seat-sharing negotiations often prioritise vote share as the principal criterion.
Thirumavalavan cautioned that MNM’s decision to stay out of the contest, despite pledging support to the alliance, could adversely affect the alliance’s image among the public. While appreciating the party’s “civilised approach”, he said it was important for all ideological allies to actively participate in the electoral battle against right-wing forces.
He also stressed that alliance partners should be allowed to contest under their own symbols if they so choose, and that compelling them to contest under another party’s symbol would undermine their political autonomy.
Calling the current moment a crucial ideological battle, he appealed to Stalin to ensure that MNM contests the elections on its ‘torch’ symbol, irrespective of the number of seats allocated.
“This alone will help realise the spirit of ‘we will win together’ in its entirety,” he said.