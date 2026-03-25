2026 TN Elections | Thirumavalavan bats for Makkal Needhi Maiam in poll fray

In a statement, he expressed concern over MNM’s decision not to contest the polls, describing it as inappropriate for the alliance's cohesion and credibility.



Thirumavalavan noted that MNM leader Kamal Haasan enjoys goodwill among the public and commands a vote share of around four per cent. His participation in the electoral fray alongside alliance partners would enhance the alliance’s prospects, he said.



He emphasised that placing the VCK’s views on this issue before the alliance leadership was part of its democratic responsibility. The alliance, he said, functioned as a cohesive unit since 2017, guided by ideological unity and a long-term vision, rather than being a mere electoral arrangement. He underlined that a party’s strength should not be assessed solely by its vote share, but also by its ideological commitment, public goodwill, leadership credibility and organisational capacity. He, however, acknowledged that seat-sharing negotiations often prioritise vote share as the principal criterion.