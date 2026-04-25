2026 TN elections | Thiruma hands key party roles to leaders denied tickets

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a balancing act, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday appointed former MLAs Aloor Sha Navas and SS Balaji as the party's state principal secretary and treasurer, respectively.
The decision comes after the party denied both leaders party tickets to contest the April 23 Assembly elections.
The announcement assumes significance as the VCK chief hasn't waited for the election results to announce the fresh appointments.
Aloor Sha Navas had represented the Nagapattinam constituency, while SS Balaji had represented the Thiruporur Assembly constituency. They were serving as deputy general secretaries of the party prior to the new appointments.
In a statement, Aloor Sha Navas thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and extended greetings to SS Balaji on his appointment as treasurer.
SS Balaji said he would go beyond words in expressing gratitude to the party leadership and would demonstrate it through organisational work and activities.