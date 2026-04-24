2026 TN elections | Tense moments at two polling booths in Pallavaram segment's Pozhichalur

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at two polling booths in Pozhichalur, which falls under the Pallavaram Assembly constituency, after voting was halted due to malfunctioning machines.
The issue occurred at a private school polling centre where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) installed in Booths No 58 and 62 developed technical faults. As a result, voting was temporarily stopped, forcing voters to wait in long queues.
Officials informed the voters that it would take around two hours to fix the faulty machines. This led to anger among those who had been standing in line for a long time. Several voters questioned the officials and got into heated arguments.
EVM glitches at polling booths No 58 and 62 stopped the progress of polling and forced voters to wait for a long time
Voters asked why backup machines were not kept ready for emergencies if such technical issues occurred. In response, election officials said they could not predict the malfunction and assured that repair work was underway and voting would resume soon.
The situation created a tense atmosphere at the polling centre.