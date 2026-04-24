2026 TN elections | Tense moments at two polling booths in Pallavaram segment's Pozhichalur

The issue occurred at a private school polling centre where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) installed in Booths No 58 and 62 developed technical faults. As a result, voting was temporarily stopped, forcing voters to wait in long queues.

Officials informed the voters that it would take around two hours to fix the faulty machines. This led to anger among those who had been standing in line for a long time. Several voters questioned the officials and got into heated arguments.