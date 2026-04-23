2026 TN elections | Tamil Nadu records 85% turnout; Kongu, North lead while South lags behind

That this election would see a higher percentage of polling was a given, considering it being the first election after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was carried out across the State. The base getting reduced by 67 lakh names was expected to automatically increase the percentage. After earlier SIR exercises, turnout rose from 59.01% in 2001 to 70.82% in 2006.

However, the absolute numbers also went up, as voters – particularly the youth and first-timers among them – turned out in large numbers, forming long queues at polling stations from the early hours despite the heat.

Though many Vijay faithfuls claimed on social media that the youth surge would favour TVK, observers and analysts are mostly split on party lines as to which front or party would benefit from this voter surge.