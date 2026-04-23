2026 TN elections | Tamil Nadu records 85% turnout; Kongu, North lead while South lags behind

CHENNAI: The manic campaign leading to the Tamil Nadu Assembly election ended in a frenzied climax on polling day on Thursday, with the State recording around 85 per cent, the highest ever polling percentage since 1952.
That this election would see a higher percentage of polling was a given, considering it being the first election after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was carried out across the State. The base getting reduced by 67 lakh names was expected to automatically increase the percentage. After earlier SIR exercises, turnout rose from 59.01% in 2001 to 70.82% in 2006.
However, the absolute numbers also went up, as voters – particularly the youth and first-timers among them – turned out in large numbers, forming long queues at polling stations from the early hours despite the heat.
Though many Vijay faithfuls claimed on social media that the youth surge would favour TVK, observers and analysts are mostly split on party lines as to which front or party would benefit from this voter surge.
Sources in the DMK and AIADMK remained tightlipped and refused to reveal what their internal assessments are, though some of them admitted that the votes that Vijay fetches would decide the fate in several constituencies.
While 118 is the magic number for the 234-member State Assembly, an important aspect that the Dravidian majors have to factor in is the loud pre-poll chorus from alliance partners for share in power. If the DMK or AIADMK fail to cross the middle point, they may have to share the pie, however much reluctant they are and whatever the history of Tamil Nadu politics may be.
Among different regions in the State, the Kongu belt in west and north led the turnout right from morning. Districts such as Tirupur (20.38%), Namakkal (19.83%), Salem (19.46%), and Erode (19.55%) recorded brisk polling in the first two hours itself.
The momentum continued through the day, with these regions crossing 85% turnout by the end of polling. As per Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Karur (89.32%) topped the State, followed by Salem (88.02%), Namakkal (87.63%), Erode (87.59%), and Dharmapuri (87.28%).
In contrast, southern districts such as Kanniyakumari (73.44%), Sivaganga (74.44%), Tirunelveli (75.10%), Ramanathapuram (74.41%), and Thoothukudi (77.56%) recorded relatively lower turnout.
Officials from the ECI said the figures are provisional, as the final percentage will be announced only after compilation by Returning Officers. Votes will be counted and results will be declared on May 4.
MK Stalin (Kolathur) 86.11%
Edappadi K Palaniswami (Edappadi) 92.02%
C Joseph Vijay (Perambur) 89.67%
Tiruchy 81.77%
Seeman (Karaikudi) 74.00%