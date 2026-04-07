2026 TN elections | Tamil Nadu ration shop staff to boycott 2026 polls over unfulfilled DMK promise

Announcing the decision, Tamil Nadu Ration Shop Employees’ Association president G Rajendran said the move was a collective protest against what he termed a breach of trust. “We supported the promise in 2021 believing that a dedicated department would be created by consolidating ration shops functioning under multiple departments. Five years later, nothing has moved beyond assurances,” he said.

The association said employees, who serve as the last-mile link in delivering essential commodities and welfare schemes, feel betrayed by the government’s inaction. Rajendran noted that ration shop workers had played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, including floods, ensuring uninterrupted supply of food grains and relief materials. “We have functioned as the government’s face at the grassroots. Yet, our long-pending demand has been ignored,” he said.