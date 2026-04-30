2026 TN elections | Take victory march to Panaiyur, I'm waiting: Vijay to candidates

During a closed-door interaction at the Panaiyur office, Vijay expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects and urged candidates to remain focused in the final phase. "Do not go anywhere after your victory. Come straight to Panaiyur. I will be waiting here," a candidate quoted Vijay as saying.

The meeting came a day after multiple exit polls indicated a strong showing for the fledgling party in the 2026 Assembly elections. According to party sources, Vijay struck an optimistic note while advising restraint. "He told us to wait for the results with confidence and said he believes all of us will win," another candidate told DT Next.