2026 TN elections | Take victory march to Panaiyur, I'm waiting: Vijay to candidates

CHENNAI: Buoyed by some of the favourable exit poll projections, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Thursday asked his party's Assembly candidates to proceed directly to the party headquarters in Panaiyur after the results, even as he emphasised strict vigilance on counting day.
During a closed-door interaction at the Panaiyur office, Vijay expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects and urged candidates to remain focused in the final phase. "Do not go anywhere after your victory. Come straight to Panaiyur. I will be waiting here," a candidate quoted Vijay as saying.
The meeting came a day after multiple exit polls indicated a strong showing for the fledgling party in the 2026 Assembly elections. According to party sources, Vijay struck an optimistic note while advising restraint. "He told us to wait for the results with confidence and said he believes all of us will win," another candidate told DT Next.
Vijay also laid out specific instructions for May 4, when votes will be counted. He asked all candidates to arrive at their respective counting centres well in advance and remain there until the process is completed. "We have been clearly told not to leave the counting centres under any circumstances and to remain alert throughout," a candidate said.
During the interaction, Vijay reviewed constituency-level feedback, seeking details on ground conditions, perceived victory margins, and campaign experiences. Candidates briefed him on voter mood and organisational performance across districts. "He asked what we learnt from the field and how the situation looks in each constituency," a participant said.
Party functionaries also apprised Vijay of reported friction between cadres of rival parties, including the DMK, in parts of Chennai. Vijay, sources said, advised candidates to remain cautious and ensure compliance with election procedures during counting.
"The people have already made their decision. We have received substantial support, and the results will show it," Vijay was quoted as telling the gathering, as the party braces for its first electoral test.