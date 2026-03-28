2026 TN elections | Sundar C to make political debut from Madurai Central on PNK ticket under AIADMK symbol

CHENNAI: Marking his formal entry into electoral politics, filmmaker-actor Sundar C will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Madurai Central as a candidate of the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK), an ally in the AIADMK-led NDA, party leaders announced on Saturday.
PNK founder-president A C Shanmugam said Sundar C would contest under the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, underscoring the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement. He added that another candidate of the party and the constituency details would be announced at a press conference on March 30.
The candidature assumes political significance as it comes amid speculation over the electoral prospects of actor-politician Kushboo Sundar, BJP state vice-president and Sundar C’s spouse, whose own poll plans remain unclear.
In a message welcoming the decision, Kushboo described the move as a new chapter in her husband’s public life. “He now marks his entry into politics,” she said, expressing confidence that Sundar C would translate his long-standing public connect into electoral success.
Invoking family support, she said the candidature had the blessings of his late father Chidambaram Pillai and his 94-year-old mother Deivanai Chidambaram Pillai. She also credited the guidance of A C Shanmugam and the backing of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran.
“He has entertained the people of Tamil Nadu for over three decades. I am confident he will serve them with the same commitment,” she said, appealing for public support.