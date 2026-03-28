2026 TN elections | Sundar C to make political debut from Madurai Central on PNK ticket under AIADMK symbol

PNK founder-president A C Shanmugam said Sundar C would contest under the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, underscoring the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement. He added that another candidate of the party and the constituency details would be announced at a press conference on March 30.

The candidature assumes political significance as it comes amid speculation over the electoral prospects of actor-politician Kushboo Sundar, BJP state vice-president and Sundar C’s spouse, whose own poll plans remain unclear.