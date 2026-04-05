2026 TN elections | Strained alliance DMK's nemesis, says Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday claimed that there was visible unrest within the DMK-Congress alliance in the State, alleging that several Congress leaders were unwilling participants in the tie-up with the DMK, even as he announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon campaign for the April 23 Assembly polls.
Talking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagenthran said the Congress alliance was riddled with internal friction, asserting that senior leaders, including Manickam Tagore, had joined the DMK-led front amid discontent.
He pointed to the recent political moves of VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan as further evidence of strain within the bloc. Dismissing the DMK's election manifesto, he said, "They called it a 'hero' document.
In reality, it is a 'zero' manifesto. Some even described it as a 'heroine', but I see it as a 'heroin' document, " he remarked.
Nainar said the BJP's manifesto would be released within two days. Alleging governance failures, he accused the DMK government of presiding over rising property taxes and electricity tariffs, and deteriorating law and order.
He confirmed that Modi would campaign in Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend his nomination filing in Sattur on Monday.