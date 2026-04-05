2026 TN elections | Strained alliance DMK's nemesis, says Nainar

Talking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagenthran said the Congress alliance was riddled with internal friction, asserting that senior leaders, including Manickam Tagore, had joined the DMK-led front amid discontent.

He pointed to the recent political moves of VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan as further evidence of strain within the bloc. Dismissing the DMK's election manifesto, he said, "They called it a 'hero' document.