2026 TN elections | Stop BJP, RSS from infiltrating Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

“We will never allow them to enter the state and never allow them to attack Tamil culture and the language,” he assured, while addressing a poll rally at Thuraiyur, near Tiruchy.

Seeking support for Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, Rahul Gandhi said that the RSS and the BJP are trying to infiltrate Tamil Nadu. Today’s AIADMK is simply a mask of the BJP, and this is their plan to force their way into the state.

“BJP hates Tamil culture, tradition and language and has opted for AIADMK, whose leaders have compromised to save themselves from agencies like Enforcement Department, CBI and Income Tax,” he said.