2026 TN elections | Stop BJP, RSS from infiltrating Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

TIRUCHY: The RSS and BJP are irritated by Tamil Nadu’s history of social justice, the path of equality, and fairness to the lower caste, so they are trying to enter the state and change it all, said senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, here on Saturday.
“We will never allow them to enter the state and never allow them to attack Tamil culture and the language,” he assured, while addressing a poll rally at Thuraiyur, near Tiruchy.
Seeking support for Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, Rahul Gandhi said that the RSS and the BJP are trying to infiltrate Tamil Nadu. Today’s AIADMK is simply a mask of the BJP, and this is their plan to force their way into the state.
“BJP hates Tamil culture, tradition and language and has opted for AIADMK, whose leaders have compromised to save themselves from agencies like Enforcement Department, CBI and Income Tax,” he said.
Appreciating the Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is aware that they can not control CM Stalin, as he will not compromise his principles.
He also charged, saying that the BJP wanted to change the electoral map of India and wanted to reduce the representation of Southern States, including Tamil Nadu and the northeast and tabled the Delimitation Bill in disguise of a Women’s Bill.
“But we, the opposition parties, fought together and fought for its failure. For the time being, we could stop the BJP’s plan of changing the electoral map, and we will continue to fight against it,” he said.
“The whole of India should be proud of the principles followed by Tamil Nadu, and this should spread to other states, who should learn how social justice and women's safety are maintained here,” said Rahul.
Attacking the BJP for spreading hatred and inequality among the people, Rahul charged that they instigate violence between religions, language and communities. “They attack minorities like Muslims, Christians and Sikhs across the country and want to create instability and weakness in the country to support two or three big companies who can finance them in their electoral machine,” he charged.
He also charged that Prime Minister Modi has bowed down to US President Donald Trump. “Whatever Trump says, Modi accepts. In the same way, he wants an AIADMK Chief Minister to accept all his orders. We will not allow this to happen,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi recalled his association with Tamil Nadu, which bestowed love and affection to his grandmother and father and said that he will continue to fight for the state’s rights. “I am your soldier in Delhi. Whatever Tamil Nadu needs in Delhi, I will fight for it,” he said.
He called upon the people to join SPA to keep RSS and the BJP out of Tamil Nadu and asked the Congress cadres to work for the DMK-Congress alliance candidates, and the other parties in the alliance should work for the Congress candidates.