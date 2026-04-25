2026 TN elections | Stay alert to DMK's tactics on polling day, EPS urges cadre; issues advisory

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday issued detailed instructions to party counting agents ahead of the D-Day on May 4, alleging possible attempts by the DMK to manipulate the process.
In a statement, he claimed that the DMK, “cornered and staring at defeat,” could resort to “backdoor methods, misinformation, and malpractice,” and urged AIADMK and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) agents to remain vigilant at every stage of counting.
“The DMK has a history of spreading rumours, engineering confusion, and resorting to intimidation when it senses defeat. This time, they will not succeed. We will not allow a single vote of the people of Tamil Nadu to be stolen, suppressed, or tampered with,” he said.
He instructed counting agents to report to their centres at least one hour in advance, carry a valid authorisation, and remain inside the premises until the declaration of results. He emphasised that discipline and presence at every counting table were essential.
On the verification of electronic voting machines, Palaniswami said counting should not begin unless the seals were intact and the details matched Form 17C records. He directed agents to verify seals, time stamps and vote tallies, cross-check figures with polling day records, halt counting in case of discrepancies, and submit written complaints to the Returning Officer.
He also flagged the counting of postal ballots as a sensitive stage and called for heightened vigilance. “If there is even the slightest irregularity, stop the process. Do not be pressured. Do not be intimidated. The law is on your side,” he said.
The AIADMK leader further asked agents to monitor the conduct of counting officials and report any deviation from protocol. “Neutrality is not optional. Any attempt to favour the ruling party must be challenged immediately and placed on record,” he said.
Referring to voter turnout on April 23, he thanked the electorate for what he described as “determined participation,” noting that many voters stood in queues despite the heat. He also acknowledged the efforts of party cadre and alliance partners.
He thanked alliance party leaders, including PM Modi, and Union Ministers, for their support during the campaign, stating that their involvement strengthened the alliance’s outreach across the State.
Invoking the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he said safeguarding the mandate was a moral responsibility.
Expressing confidence in the outcome, he said the people's verdict would be reflected on the counting day and could not be altered.