2026 TN elections | Stay alert to DMK's tactics on polling day, EPS urges cadre; issues advisory

In a statement, he claimed that the DMK, “cornered and staring at defeat,” could resort to “backdoor methods, misinformation, and malpractice,” and urged AIADMK and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) agents to remain vigilant at every stage of counting.

“The DMK has a history of spreading rumours, engineering confusion, and resorting to intimidation when it senses defeat. This time, they will not succeed. We will not allow a single vote of the people of Tamil Nadu to be stolen, suppressed, or tampered with,” he said.