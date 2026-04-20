2026 TN elections | Stalin's bid to rock PMK's boat failed, alliance making waves: Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said DMK’s effort to destabilise AIADMK and PMK has been thwarted successfully. The remark appears to be an immediate reference to a statement by the PMK founder, Ramadoss, alleging that his son had betrayed him, with the Leader of the Opposition blaming the ruling government for the ruffle.
Addressing a campaign rally in his home turf, Edappadi constituency, along with PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, the AIADMK leader accused the DMK of taking multiple forms to break the Vanniyar party. “Stalin’s plan to fragment PMK was foiled successfully. What Stalin dreamt did not materialise,” he said, adding that the upcoming polls would mark the end of the DMK regime. PMK chief Anbumani seconded his view, saying that Stalin has been campaigning by merely targeting opposition parties, as he has nothing to claim as an achievement over the past five years.
Palaniswami, meanwhile, took a dig at what he called a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the State. He said there is no safety for women, children, and elderly citizens. “The DMK is ineffective and indifferent to public suffering,” he said.
Accusing the Chief Minister of prioritising family interests over governance, the Leader of the Opposition said that Stalin is focused on elevating his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, to the post of Chief Minister rather than resolving public grievances.
Palaniswami also said the caste census will be carried out once the central government makes the announcement, after the AIADMK forms the government.
While speaking at the campaign rally, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the DMK’s plan was to divide the PMK and create instability among the opposition parties. “But his strategy didn’t work out. Our alliance is strong, and we are heading towards a major victory in Tamil Nadu,” he said.