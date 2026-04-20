2026 TN elections | Stalin's bid to rock PMK's boat failed, alliance making waves: Edappadi

Palaniswami, meanwhile, took a dig at what he called a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the State. He said there is no safety for women, children, and elderly citizens. “The DMK is ineffective and indifferent to public suffering,” he said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of prioritising family interests over governance, the Leader of the Opposition said that Stalin is focused on elevating his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, to the post of Chief Minister rather than resolving public grievances.