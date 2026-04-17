2026 TN elections | Stalin wasted 5 years confronting Centre: Nainar

COIMBATORE: BJP state unit president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday (April 17) said Chief Minister MK Stalin has spent the last five years opposing the centre rather than focusing on governance.
“Over the last five years, the State government adopted a confrontational stance against the centre, while failing to deliver any people-centric schemes,” he told media persons in Erode.
Stalin fears defeat. The DMK similarly spoke too much during the Emergency and its leaders were jailed later. I fear a repeat
- Nainar Nagenthran, BJP chief
Further, the BJP leader said that co-operative federalism, rather than conflict, is key to delivering welfare to people. “Stalin is in battle with Delhi instead of working in unison to secure more benefits for the people. He had failed in his responsibilities,” Nainar said, adding that despite global conflicts, India remains stable due to strong national leadership.
Claiming that the main focus of Stalin is to elevate his son Udhayanidhi to the post of Chief Minister, Nagenthran raised concerns over deteriorating law and order and rampant availability of drugs.
In response to a query about TVK’s poll manifesto, the BJP leader said the upcoming election is primarily between the NDA and the DMK alliance. “Those who cannot come to power can promise anything,” he said.