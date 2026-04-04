2026 TN elections | Stalin slams CBSE’s ‘covert’ push to impose Hindi in south states

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp offensive against the CBSE’s new curriculum framework, describing it as a "well-planned attempt" to impose Hindi under the guise of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
In a strongly worded statement, Stalin argued that the move reflects the BJP-led Union government's agenda to prioritise Hindi while marginalising India’s diverse linguistic heritage.
He claimed the "so-called three-language formula" acts as a covert mechanism to expand Hindi into non-Hindi-speaking regions, effectively making the language compulsory for students in southern states.
The CM questioned the lack of reciprocity in the policy. "Will students in Hindi-speaking states be mandated to learn Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam? The absence of such clarity exposes the discriminatory nature of this policy," he said.
He further highlighted the Union government’s failure to make Tamil mandatory in Kendriya Vidyalayas or appoint adequate Tamil teachers.
He asked: "Where are the qualified teachers to implement this sweeping exercise? And crucially, where is the funding to support this enormous burden on the education system? Hence, this appears to be yet another ill-conceived policy announced without planning, resources, or accountability."
Stalin raised concerns over the structural advantages this policy could create for Hindi-speaking students in higher education and employment, thereby widening regional inequalities. He noted that at a time when students should focus on emerging sectors like Artificial Intelligence, animation and gaming, such a "regressive" linguistic burden would only hinder academic progress and critical thinking.
Terming the move an assault on cooperative federalism, he challenged the AIADMK and other NDA allies in Tamil Nadu to clarify whether they would "stand up, at least once, for the future, identity, and rights of our students."
"India's strength lies in its diversity, not in enforced uniformity," he said, cautioning that disturbing this balance could have serious consequences.
Later, in response to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CM challenged him to declare in Tamil Nadu that every Indian child should compulsorily learn three languages while seeking votes.
Alleging that claims of “no Hindi imposition” were misleading, he said policy design and funding mechanisms placed indirect pressure on non-Hindi-speaking states. He urged the Union Minister to state clearly whether he stood with the people of Tamil Nadu or with those advocating Hindi imposition.
“India’s strength lies in its diversity, not in enforced uniformity,” he said.