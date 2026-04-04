2026 TN elections | Stalin slams CBSE’s ‘covert’ push to impose Hindi in south states

The CM questioned the lack of reciprocity in the policy. "Will students in Hindi-speaking states be mandated to learn Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam? The absence of such clarity exposes the discriminatory nature of this policy," he said.

He further highlighted the Union government’s failure to make Tamil mandatory in Kendriya Vidyalayas or appoint adequate Tamil teachers.

He asked: "Where are the qualified teachers to implement this sweeping exercise? And crucially, where is the funding to support this enormous burden on the education system? Hence, this appears to be yet another ill-conceived policy announced without planning, resources, or accountability."