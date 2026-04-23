2026 TN elections | Sporadic tensions mar polling in Chennai

At a polling station set up at St Francis Xavier Middle School in Alwarpet, BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan raised a complaint that DMK booth agents were present inside without valid identity cards. "They are inside without proper identification," she alleged during an inspection. DMK functionaries, however, refuted the charge, stating, "We have valid identity cards." The exchange triggered a brief verbal altercation between cadres of both parties before officials intervened.

In a separate incident in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, tension flared at a polling booth in Balaji Nagar located within the Gill Adarsh School premises. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alleged that its local functionary Radhi, who was on booth duty, was pushed to the ground by DMK functionary KV Mohan, who also allegedly damaged furniture at the site.

Following the incident, TVK cadre staged a road blockade demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. AIADMK functionaries also extended support to the protest, amplifying calls for police action.