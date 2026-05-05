2026 TN elections | Spell out stance on forming govt, CPM tells Vijay

CHENNAI: CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam urged the TVK to outline its next course of action on government formation, as the party hasn't secured a clear mandate despite being the single largest party.
After meeting MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, he said that as the single largest party, it was for the TVK to make its position clear on the future course of action.
Responding to a question whether the CPM had received any invitation to join a coalition government, he said such questions were speculative. He reiterated that the constitutional opportunity rested with the largest single party and that his party should first spell out its stance.
Shanmugam said the primary goal of the secular progressive front was to defeat the AIADMK-BJP alliance and that this had been accomplished. He, however, described the overall election outcome as “completely unexpected”.
He noted that the people of the State had not given a clear majority to any party or alliance, resulting in the present situation.
Terming Stalin's defeat a major shock, Shanmugam said it had come as a surprise. He said discussions had been held with Stalin regarding the electoral outcome and the prevailing political situation, and that consultations would continue.