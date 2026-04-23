2026 TN elections | Skipping vote as bad as corruption, says Seeman

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Seeman asserted that acts such as tax evasion and corruption are not the only forms of betrayal to the nation, adding that abstaining from voting should also be seen in the same light. He urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, noting that higher voter turnout would strengthen the system.

Responding to questions about the difficulties faced by passengers at the Kilambakkam bus terminus on their journey back to their native places to vote, Seeman criticised the state government for what he described as administrative lapses. He said many voters were unable to travel to their hometowns due to inadequate bus services, calling it a failure in governance during a crucial election period.