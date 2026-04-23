2026 TN elections | Skipping vote as bad as corruption, says Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman said that choosing not to vote amounts to “anti-national” behaviour, stressing that voting is both a constitutional right and a civic duty.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Seeman asserted that acts such as tax evasion and corruption are not the only forms of betrayal to the nation, adding that abstaining from voting should also be seen in the same light. He urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, noting that higher voter turnout would strengthen the system.
Responding to questions about the difficulties faced by passengers at the Kilambakkam bus terminus on their journey back to their native places to vote, Seeman criticised the state government for what he described as administrative lapses. He said many voters were unable to travel to their hometowns due to inadequate bus services, calling it a failure in governance during a crucial election period.
He further alleged that relocating major bus termini away from city centres in places like Chennai, Tiruchy, and Erode has caused inconvenience to the public. He asked why authorities chose to relocate operations to distant locations like Kilambakkam rather than improve existing infrastructure, such as the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu.
Seeman also welcomed the return of people from abroad to vote, expressing hope that voter turnout would increase significantly in the current elections. Additionally, he requested that the Election Commission introduce postal voting facilities for individuals working in constituencies other than those in which they are registered, stating that such measures would ease logistical challenges and boost participation.