2026 TN elections | SIR follow-up snag leaves several voters off rolls

Prema (33) of Sholinganallur endured a similar experience. She believed the issue would be resolve once filled the necessary forms. "We submitted everything and even checked earlier when the list came. It was there," she said. But on polling day, she was told her name was not on the rolls. "No one told us there was any issue," she added. Similarly, Mirnalini from Salem North, said, "I was not able to follow up after the draft roll."



For some,the issue stemmed from not knowing about the process. Naveen of Velachery, a regular voter, found his name was removed only at the booth. He said neither he nor his parents were aware of the SIR exercise. "None of us were aware. Nobody came to our house, and we did not receive any message. They told us our names were not there," he said.



Naveen also said he faced trolling on social media after speaking about the issue, with some calling him "ignorant" for being unaware of the SIR process. He said such reactions miss the larger concern. "Not everyone can keep track of everything that's announced," he said, adding that the question should instead be what safeguards exist to ensure voters are not excluded.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu had 6.28 crore voters in 2021 (6,28,23,749). Following the SIR exercise, around 70 lakh names were removed, bringing the total to 5,73,43,291.

There is growing anger among voters who missed their vote, many of whom questioned the Election Commission's implementation of the exercise.