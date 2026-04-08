2026 TN elections | Bikes following Vijay’s convoy in Thoothukudi collide, 7 injured

THOOTHUKUDI: Seven persons were injured after motorcycles following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign vehicle collided near Vagaikulam in Tuticorin district on Wednesday.
According to sources, the accident occurred when cadres travelling on motorcycles attempted to overtake each other while following Vijay’s campaign van, resulting in two bikes colliding. Another motorcycle coming from behind hit the fallen vehicles. All seven sustained minor injuries and left the spot shortly after the incident.
Campaign trail and security arrangements
Vijay had arrived at the Tuticorin airport from Chennai by a special flight at around 11.45 am to campaign in support of TVK candidates in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts. He was received by party functionaries before proceeding towards Tirunelveli in a campaign vehicle.
Police had stopped cadres at multiple locations to prevent them from following the convoy. However, after Vijay briefly halted at Vagaikulam to greet the public, some cadres resumed following his vehicle on motorcycles, leading to the accident.
In the evening, Vijay continued his campaign in Tuticorin. Security arrangements were made under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Mathan, with a three-tier security cover and around 1,000 police personnel deployed. Drone cameras were also used to monitor the crowd.