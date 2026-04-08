2026 TN elections | Bikes following Vijay’s convoy in Thoothukudi collide, 7 injured

Campaign trail and security arrangements

Vijay had arrived at the Tuticorin airport from Chennai by a special flight at around 11.45 am to campaign in support of TVK candidates in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts. He was received by party functionaries before proceeding towards Tirunelveli in a campaign vehicle.

Police had stopped cadres at multiple locations to prevent them from following the convoy. However, after Vijay briefly halted at Vagaikulam to greet the public, some cadres resumed following his vehicle on motorcycles, leading to the accident.